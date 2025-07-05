KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the need for bold and comprehensive reforms in developing Malaysia’s new education strategy ahead of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Anwar, in a Facebook post tonight, said that existing policies must be reviewed and refreshed to ensure every ringgit invested through 13MP yields a more equitable, forward-looking and sustainable education system to secure a more prosperous and harmonious future for the country.

Earlier, the Prime Minister received a courtesy call from Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and the ministry’s top management to discuss new strategies and direction for education.

“Among the issues discussed were preschool education, teacher training and skills enhancement at teacher education institutes, the implementation of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) as a means to empower educators, and strengthening STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to boost future competitiveness.

“Also discussed were Form Six and matriculation studies, student dropout issues, teaching permits in both the public and private sectors, and the need to reorganise the National Education Master Plan to better align with current needs,” Anwar said in the post.

He also expressed hope for the immediate implementation of discussed reforms for the future of students, educators and Malaysia’s educational ecosystem.

“The world is changing rapidly and we cannot afford to be complacent, trapped in past nostalgia or shackled by outdated plans that may no longer be relevant,” he added.