PM Anwar calls for continuous legal reform in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that the legal system and judiciary are the pillars of a free, independent and democratic nation.

He stated these institutions therefore require continuous reform.

Anwar highlighted that the principle of separation of powers demands all parties understand a crucial shift.

He declared the era of arrogance of power, whether in the executive or judiciary, must come to an end.

“The experience in ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, has proven that there were times when the arrogance of political power weakened the legal system,“ the Prime Minister said.

He added that similarly, damage and decay happened in the judiciary with allegations of corruption, arrogance and irregularities.

Anwar made these remarks while delivering his keynote address at the closing ceremony of the ASEAN Law Forum 2025.

The forum was themed Enhancing Access to Justice in the ASEAN Economic Community: Bridging Legal Cooperation for Inclusive Growth.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Deputy Minister M. Kulasegaran and ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn were also in attendance.

According to the Prime Minister, the MADANI government fully supports the reform efforts spearheaded by Azalina.

These efforts are being conducted together with the Attorney General’s Chambers to strengthen the integrity of the country’s legal system.

“When Minister Azalina emphasises the need for reform, she does so with strong spirit and determination in her meetings with ministers,“ he said.

Anwar expressed confidence that the reforms will provide renewed confidence in eradicating abuse of power.

The three-day forum gathered 58 speakers and moderators in 15 expert-led sessions.

It attracted more than 300 participants from ASEAN and beyond discussing various critical issues.

Topics included alternative dispute resolution and commercial law reform.

Discussions also covered business relations and human rights. - Bernama