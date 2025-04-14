PM Anwar calls for joint effort to strengthen digital landscape

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged relevant ministries and agencies to consider inter-agency collaboration, as well as the sharing of infrastructure, resources, talent, and synergising existing expertise in building an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) is focused on accelerating key initiatives, including improving Internet services at public universities, expanding the MyGOV Malaysia application through integration with the Central Database System (PADU), and aligning the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) development agenda.

“This focus is essential to enhance the quality of digital education and academic excellence, simplify public interactions with the government, and ensure the responsible and ethical development of AI,“ he said in a post on his official social media account.

Earlier on, the Prime Minister had chaired the second MED4IRN meeting for 2025 and noted positive progress in efforts to strengthen the nation’s digital and AI landscape.