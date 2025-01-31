PM Anwar criticises those questioning govt’s efforts to help rebuild Gaza

IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has criticised certain parties for questioning the government’s efforts in helping to rebuild Gaza.

He said opposing such efforts was not in line with Islamic teachings, which encouraged Muslims to extend assistance to those in need, especially fellow believers, within their means.

According to Anwar, any decision he made was viewed as controversial by certain quarters that were dissatisfied with the government.

“One group claims this is just play-play. This (aid to Gaza) involves hundreds of millions. Then, there are so-called intelligent individuals, former leaders, with one saying we have not even resolved our own school issues, yet we want to help others.

“What kind of mindset is this? In Islam, we are not taught to think like that...The suffering faced by Muslims in Gaza, Palestine, and the Arab world is not a common occurrence,“ he said.

Anwar said this during his speech at a Kenduri Rakyat before performing Friday prayers with congregants at Al-Muttaqin Mosque, Taman Meru, here today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The Prime Minister said that since World War II, the situation in Gaza has been one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes, leaving Palestine devastated and continuously humiliated without recognition.

“Children, women, schools—everything has been destroyed. And when we try to help even a little, what is their response? They say we should solve our domestic issues first.

“Brothers and sisters, until the end of time, domestic issues will never be fully resolved; there will always be shortcomings somewhere, but we do what we can,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that former international trade and industry minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz had urged the government to prioritise resolving domestic issues before committing to rebuilding Gaza.

Previously, Anwar announced that Malaysia would construct a school, hospital, and mosque as an initial effort in assisting Gaza’s reconstruction.