PM Anwar ensures Parliament gatherings remain unobstructed

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that any form of peaceful assembly in front of the Parliament Building should not be hindered.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the spokesperson for the MADANI Government, said the matter was raised by Anwar at the Cabinet Meeting today, who also requested that security and traffic aspects during the assembly be given priority.

“There was discussion among members of Parliament and also among the Cabinet on the appropriateness of setting up a special place for anyone, any party who wants to gather to submit a memorandum, for example, not in front of Parliament.

“However, the Prime Minister stressed and took the position that gathering in front of Parliament should not be prevented. The proposal to move the location to Padang Merbok was also rejected by the Prime Minister,“ he said in a weekly press conference here today.

In another development, Fahmi informed that the Prime Minister had instructed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa to make several improvements to the Padang Merbok area.

“The Prime Minister instructed the Federal Territories Minister to examine the fence around Padang Merbok to make several improvements so that the public can use the field better,“ he said.

Last Tuesday, the media reported that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) was ordered to open the gates to Padang Merbok to allow the public to utilise it as a recreational space with their families and communities.

Zaliha said Padang Merbok, which holds various historical values, should be fully utilised for the people’s recreational activities in line with the vision of Bandar CHASE which promotes the concept of a healthy city. - Bernama