Media council calls for press freedom amid chaotic evictions

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Media Council (MMC) has urged authorities to allow journalists full access to cover the eviction of residents at Kampung Sungai Baru, warning that barring the media undermines transparency and public trust.

In a statement today, the council acknowledged the police’s duty to maintain public order but stressed that preventing reporters from covering the scene erodes the public’s right to accurate information.

“While we respect the role of the police to maintain public order, the media also should be allowed to play its role of reporting objectively on events of public interest,” the council said.

“Such reporting will ensure transparency and accountability of all parties, and allow the public to receive trusted accounts of events, rather than relying on unsourced information being circulated online.”

Highlighting the rise of AI-generated images and videos, the council added that restricting accredited journalists is especially dangerous in an era where misinformation can spread rapidly.

It called on police to cooperate with the MMC and media organisations to facilitate press access, while ensuring both safety and order.

Earlier, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Suzilme Affendy Sulaiman was reported injured on the head, believed to have been hit by a stone thrown by an unidentified individual while controlling the situation during the power supply cut-off operation at several houses in the area.

Videos of the commotion between security forces and residents also went viral on social media.

The operation was carried out following a court order regarding the demolition of house structures in the area. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also condemned the assault on Suzilme Affendy, describing it as a despicable act.