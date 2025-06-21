KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended aid to Wan Azizah Wan Mohd Ali, 79, a single mother living in poverty in Kampung Sungai Karang Darat, Kuantan, Pahang.

The contribution was delivered by the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi during a visit to the mother of 10 as part of the Ziarah MADANI outreach programme.

Ahmad Farhan said Wan Azizah, who relies on her late husband’s pension to support her family, is facing various hardships as she also suffers from hypertension and has to care for a child with mental health issues.

“Her house is in a severely dilapidated condition, with leaking roofs, rotting floorboards and gaping holes.

“On behalf of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, I delivered a contribution as a gesture of concern and am currently reviewing suitable assistance to ease Puan Wan Azizah’s burden, including repairing her home,” he said in a Facebook post shared by the Prime Minister today.

Ahmad Farhan also prayed that all of Wan Azizah’s affairs would be eased by Allah SWT.