PM Anwar extends condolences to Hamzah Zainudin over father-in-law’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed his condolences to Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin over the passing of his father-in-law, Datuk Abdul Ghani Ngah.

In a Facebook post, Anwar also prayed for Hamzah’s family to be granted strength and patience in facing this difficult time.

“I pray for Hamzah and his family, that they are granted strength in facing this difficult test. May the soul of the deceased be forgiven of all sins and placed among the righteous, insya-Allah,” said the Prime Minister.

Abdul Ghani passed away at 1.45 pm today.

It is understood that Abdul Ghani, 83, had been receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital following complications and breathing difficulties after his house caught fire on June 19.

He will be laid to rest tonight at the Kampung Rapat Jaya Muslim Cemetery, Ipoh, Perak.

