CYBERJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed optimism over the Inland Revenue Board’s (LHDN) performance, commending its achievements and the implementation of new systems that have boosted efficiency.

“I am optimistic. First, I was very impressed with the performance of LHDN over the last few years, particularly last year. I think this is more organised and structured, and new instruments have been introduced like the e-invoice, which has helped,” he told reporters after attending the 29th HASiL Day celebration here today.

Anwar believes that with the current level of standards and discipline, the LHDN will be able to further improve its performance and contribute even more to national revenue.

In 2024, Malaysia’s direct tax collection stood at RM184.805 billion, marking an increase of RM1.465 billion compared to the RM183.34 billion collected in 2023.

Earlier in his speech, Anwar said the government did not give the people, especially the upper class and the super-rich, room to escape fulfilling their responsibilities as citizens.

Meanwhile, he expressed his appreciation to the people for their compliance in paying taxes, especially major corporate figures who without exception have fulfilled their responsibilities.

“I always tell ministers to provide strong support so much so that no one has appealed to me,” he said.

He stressed that the integrity possessed by the LHDN is the foundation of this success.

“We express our pride and record our success for the 2024 results. Among them, we have integrity but we also use more sophisticated methods and instruments,” he said, adding that Malaysia is among the countries that insist on a digital transformation policy with the implementation of e-invoices.

“The e-invoice will improve and reduce problems and leakages. It has been implemented and I also see the introduction of new instruments that are being planned and, hopefully, will be implemented and bring benefits,” he said.

Anwar also said Malaysia is among the ASEAN countries that provide the most tax relief, especially for the lower classes of B40 and M40, taking into account their family, education, and health needs.

“Therefore, despite the huge tax relief provided, revenue collection efforts still need to be improved,” he stressed.