BUKIT MERTAJAM: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today distributed daily essential items to 6,500 families and school supplies to 2,000 primary and secondary school students as part of the ‘Muhibbah Madani’ programme.

In his speech, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in organising this large-scale programme and providing contributions to selected recipients from the B40 group and orphans in the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency.

“Thank you to Yayasan Muhibah and Yayasan Global Mesra for taking the initiative, collaborating with Bank Rakyat in partnership with MBSP (Seberang Perai City Council) and the state government to coordinate and facilitate this effort.

“This programme is about caring for the people, with many initiatives from volunteer organisations. That’s why I chose to attend and support this commendable effort,” he said before officiating the programme here today.

The daily essential items, each worth RM100, were contributed by Koperasi Khazanah Usahawan Berhad (Ko-Khawan) through Yayasan Muhibah Malaysia, while the school supplies, including bags, school uniforms and stationery, were donated by Bank Rakyat.

In addition to distributing aid, the organisers also hosted a special feast for over 6,000 guests as a gesture of care and solidarity with the local community.

Ko-Khawan chairman Datuk Eng Yee Koon said the presence of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek at the programme underscored the MADANI Government’s commitment to supporting the underprivileged.

“As organisers, we are deeply touched and grateful for the support of national and state leaders in making this programme a success. This proves that these leaders share the same goal of improving the living standards of the less fortunate,” he said.

According to Eng, Yayasan Muhibah Malaysia, which was established last year as an initiative by Ko-Khawan, has a primary mission to assist vulnerable groups, including orphans, single parents and students from the B40 community.

“Our main focus last year was to provide education-related assistance, such as school uniforms, computers, tuition fees and online learning programmes to 1,000 students nationwide.

“This initiative aims to give them an opportunity to achieve academic success despite the challenges of poverty,” he added.

He expressed hope that more successful entrepreneurs would join Ko-Khawan and participate in various initiatives introduced to uplift the B40 community, particularly through academic excellence.