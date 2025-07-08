PM Anwar highlights success of visits to Italy, France, Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declared his official visits to Italy, France, and Brazil a success, achieving key objectives in trade, investment, and diplomatic relations.

The visits, which began on July 1, reinforced bilateral ties and positioned Malaysia as a competitive player ahead of its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

Anwar highlighted that the trip generated over RM12 billion in potential investments, with Italy contributing RM8 billion and France RM4 billion. The delegation included five Cabinet ministers and representatives from major Malaysian corporations such as Petronas, Maybank, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

In Italy, discussions with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni focused on expanding economic cooperation, while geopolitical concerns, including the crisis in Gaza, were also addressed. Anwar noted that Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared Malaysia’s stance on ending violence in Palestine.

Responding to criticism over aircraft purchases benefiting European manufacturers, Anwar clarified that Malaysia aims to become a regional hub for aviation services, including maintenance and training. The government seeks long-term gains from partnerships with Airbus and Embraer.

In Brazil, Anwar was invited to speak at the BRICS Business Forum, where he advocated for fairer global economic policies and raised concerns about AI governance. He also met leaders from India, Vietnam, Egypt, and South Africa, discussing potential collaborations.

Malaysia’s potential membership in the New Development Bank was also explored following talks with its president, Dilma Rousseff. Anwar stated that Bank Negara Malaysia would assess the benefits before any decision is made. - Bernama