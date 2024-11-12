KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen at the Parliament building today, during which they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

“We also welcome investments from Denmark in high-value sectors such as green energy, renewable energy, the digital economy and healthcare.

“I also appreciate Danish investors who have established regional hubs here, particularly companies like Maersk and United Plantations,“ Anwar said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the reopening of Denmark’s Embassy in Kuala Lumpur last August.

Rasmussen arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day working visit, his first since his appointment as Foreign Minister in December 2022.

From January to October 2024, Malaysia-Denmark trade grew by 12.9 per cent to RM2.19 billion compared to the same period last year.

Malaysia also hosts over 100 Danish companies, with investments exceeding RM2.2 billion in the manufacturing sector as of June 2024, creating 5,024 job opportunities.