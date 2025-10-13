PM Anwar inspects preparations for 47th ASEAN Summit at KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today inspected preparations for the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

He spent over 30 minutes scrutinising the main summit location, including the conference hall setup, media facilities, and security arrangements.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin accompanied the prime minister.

Also present were Bernama’s Acting Deputy Editor-in-Chief (News Service) Mohd Shukri Ishak and News Service Executive Editor Mohd Haikal Isa.

During the inspection, Anwar was briefed by Mohamad on logistical preparations and key facilities for ASEAN leaders and international delegations.

The 47th ASEAN Summit is scheduled from October 26 to 28, marking the culmination of Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

The summit will bring together all 10 ASEAN leaders along with dialogue partners and invited guests.

Anwar previously stated these summits are expected to be among the largest in the regional bloc’s history. – Bernama