BANTING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today spent time having lunch with the local community at Restoran Kedai Papan in Bandar Saujana Putra, near here.

Upon arrival at 12.50 pm, Anwar was welcomed by Selangor deputy police chief DCP Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan, restaurant owner Muhammad Shazreen Md Dewa and Tekun Nasional chairman Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid.

The Prime Minister spent about 15 minutes engaging warmly with patrons while enjoying a meal of nasi berlauk and the restaurant’s signature dish, jemput-jemput pisang (banana fritters), before performing Friday prayers at Bandar Saujana Putra Mosque.

Speaking to Bernama, Muhammad Shazreen, 34, said he was slightly surprised but thrilled upon learning that the Prime Minister would be stopping by for lunch.

Running the kampung-style nasi berlauk business since 2019, he expressed gratitude that, out of the many eateries in the area, his restaurant was chosen.

“To me, this is a rare opportunity that not everyone gets,” he said.

Asked about the menu served to the Prime Minister, he said there was nothing out of the ordinary, as the dishes were part of the restaurant’s daily offerings.

He also thanked Anwar for visiting, adding that the Prime Minister had encouraged him to expand his business and expressed pride in seeing young entrepreneurs work hard to succeed.