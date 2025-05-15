KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a meeting with Russia’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, in Moscow today, right after his official engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Anwar, the meeting aimed to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between the Muslim communities of Malaysia and Russia, transcending geographical boundaries and cultural differences, while also fostering closer ties with the over 25 million Muslims living in Russia.

“We exchanged views on a range of shared interests, including efforts to strengthen Islamic institutions, expand knowledge exchange, and empower the halal industry in Russia by leveraging Malaysia’s globally recognised leadership in halal certification,” Anwar shared in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister said that during the meeting, he also expressed appreciation for Sheikh Ravil’s active role in promoting interfaith harmony and fostering understanding in Russia’s diverse society.

“This is an invaluable effort in a world increasingly marred by division, hatred, and prejudice,” he remarked.

As a symbol of friendship and dakwah (Islamic outreach), Anwar presented Sheikh Ravil with a copy of the Quran and its Russian translation as part of the MADANI Government’s initiative to endow one million Qurans worldwide, as well as deepen global understanding of Islam and counter the rising tide of Islamophobia.

In return, Sheikh Ravil, who also chairs the Board of Muslims of the Russian Federation, gifted the Prime Minister a historically significant Uthmani-style Quran manuscript from Uzbekistan, symbolising the enduring legacy and transcontinental beauty of Islamic scholarship.

Anwar is currently on a four-day official visit to Russia, beginning May 13, at the invitation of President Putin. He is scheduled to continue the second leg of his trip today in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan.