PM Anwar meets with Google, discusses boosting AI and data centre ecosystem

LIMA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a discussion with technology giant Google in the capital of Peru on Thursday, focusing on data centres and artificial intelligence (AI).

He said that appropriate attention needs to be given on strengthening the AI and data centre ecosystem, especially in terms of the relevant rules and regulations to prevent data leakage and exploitation with malicious intent.

“Therefore, I have instructed the relevant ministries to take immediate action to curb the impact,” he told the media after meeting with Google’s head of delegation Karan Bhatia, who is its global head of government affairs and public policy, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2024.

Earlier, he joined business leaders from APEC economies at a luncheon hosted by APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Malaysia chairman Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam, who is also Westport executive chairman.

“During the session, I exchanged views with them and shared Malaysia’s aspirations on trade and investment matters, as well as inviting them to invest in our country,” the Prime Minister said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said he highlighted the transparent MADANI Government policies and its emphasis on business facilitation to make Malaysia’s business ecosystem more competitive.