Jalan Pesisir Pantai-Kuala Sanglang road project supports high-impact development in Perlis

KANGAR: The road construction project connecting Jalan Pesisir Pantai to Kuala Sanglang in Arau, which was announced in the 2025 Budget, will support a high-impact development project, namely the Sanglang Integrated Jetty (SIJ) project in Perlis.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli stated that the project is very significant as it is crucial for the SIJ project, which is still in its early stages, given that the capacity and volume of vehicles are expected to increase in the future.

“Development is dynamic, and with any new development, there will be a multiplier effect, both economically and in terms of new supporting infrastructure, such as wider roads and larger bridges crossing rivers along the Perlis coastline,” he told Bernama in a recent interview.

Mohd Shukri said that the road project, which is expected to begin in early 2026 with an estimated cost of RM195 million, will involve the construction of a 400-meter bridge and a one-kilometre road.

He said that the road project is essential to ensure connectivity between the Kuala Sungai Baru area, Kampung Sungai Baru, and Kampung Sungai Padang.

“It will directly connect Kampung Jalan Pesisir Pantai and Kampung Sungai Baru without having to pass through village roads, while the existing bridge is now dilapidated and narrow, making it difficult for vehicles to pass each other,” he said.

In this regard, Mohd Shukri stated that the road project will, among other things, provide convenience to villagers for communication and selling seafood products in Kangar, as it will shorten the distance and save travel time, in addition to becoming an alternative route for local residents and other users in the future.

On the current status of the SIJ project, Mohd Shukri said it is in the process of applying for the Land Work Plan, Building Plan, and Road and Drainage Plan, and is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, he said that the project to upgrade Jalan Persiaran Wawasan in Kangar from two lanes to four lanes, as mentioned by the Prime Minister in the 2025 Budget, will also be very beneficial to the people of Perlis because it will further ease traffic flow in the area.

“This road is also a main route for government employees and the public as there are government buildings such as the State Legislative Assembly Complex, the State Government Administration Complex, the Perlis National Department of Culture and Arts Complex, and the Court Complex,” he said.

The Menteri Besar said the federal road connects Jalan Kangar/Alor Setar and Jalan Raja Syed Alwi, while the existing two-kilometre road also serves as an alternative route to Kuala Perlis, Arau, and Padang Besar.

Mohd Shukri said that the project to upgrade Jalan Persiaran Wawasan is also expected to commence in early 2026 with an estimated cost of RM80 million.

He said that both road projects will help improve connectivity within Perlis, and the state government anticipates that development will be concentrated along the road corridors, as outlined in the 2030 State Structure Plan (RSN).

“Therefore, I hope that the implementation of both projects will be carried out as effectively as possible to serve as a catalyst for the state’s economic growth and further boost the economy of the people in Perlis,” he said.

Mohd Shukri added that as the Menteri Besar of Perlis, he is pleased with the announcement of the two road projects in the budget and thanked the Prime Minister for his attention to the state’s development.