PM Anwar offers condolences to Kedah royal family over Tunku Sakinah’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed his condolences to the Kedah royal family following the passing of Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah’s elder sister, Tunku Sakinah.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Anwar expressed his sympathies to Sultan Sallehuddin and the royal household.

He prayed for Allah SWT to grant her mercy and forgiveness.

Tunku Sakinah, aged 95, passed away early yesterday at Villa Seri Tunku in Kedah.

The Comptroller of the Kedah Royal Household, Datuk Seri Bakar Din, confirmed her demise in an official statement.

Her remains were laid to rest at the Langgar Royal Mausoleum. - Bernama