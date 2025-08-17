Five arrested for illegal racing in Muar, including teenager

MUAR: Police arrested five motorcyclists, including a teenager, for illegal street racing and dangerous stunts early this morning.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 28, were detained during Op Samseng Jalanan at approximately 3.55 am.

They were caught performing the ‘Superman’ stunt and riding recklessly on Jalan Pintasan Temenggung Ahmad.

All five have been remanded to assist investigations under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz warned of continued strict action against illegal racing.

He emphasised that such activities endanger road users and disrupt public order.

The arrests highlight ongoing efforts to curb reckless riding in the area. - Bernama