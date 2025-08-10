MOHE urges private universities to adopt Dapur Siswa initiative

KUALA NERUS: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is urging private universities across the country to adopt the Dapur Siswa initiative, currently active in all public universities.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir stated that students in private institutions also face financial struggles, particularly with increasing living expenses.

“Some private universities have already started the Dapur Siswa project.

“We recognise that many students are dealing with financial hardships, so I’ve directed university Student Affairs divisions to roll out this programme.”

He cited Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) as an example, where 300 students receive daily meals to prevent hunger among those in need.

Zambry also instructed all university vice-chancellors to actively identify struggling students and provide immediate support.

He emphasised that universities must quickly report such cases to the ministry to ensure timely assistance reaches affected students. – Bernama