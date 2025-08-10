KL City FC starts Super League season with 3-0 win over Immigration FC

KL City FC kicked off their 2025/2026 Super League campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Immigration FC at Batu Kawan Stadium.

Head coach Risto Vidakovic hailed the win as a promising start despite limited preparation time with new squad members.

“We just brought many players together in a very short time. It is not easy to expect something special today.

“But of course, I am very happy with the result,“ Vidakovic said during the post-match press conference.

The Serbian coach highlighted the significance of breaking KL City’s long-standing opening match jinx.

“I think KL has not won their first game in the last 30 years, they always lose the opener.

“We broke that pattern today, and I think it is very important for us to gain more confidence, especially because we have many new players.”

Vidakovic expressed optimism about his team’s development and stressed the need for consistency in future fixtures.

Immigration FC coach Yusri Che Lah admitted his side faced difficulties against KL City’s dominant performance.

Yusri remained hopeful his squad would improve ahead of their next match against Kelantan United FC.

“There is still room for improvement, particularly in fitness, and we must intensify our efforts to achieve positive results in the coming games,“ he said.

The coach defended his players after two missed penalties, stating such occurrences were part of football.

Yusri commended his team’s fighting spirit despite the lopsided scoreline.

Both teams now prepare for their next Super League fixtures following this season-opening encounter. – Bernama