PM Anwar praised for securing release of 23 Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers

KOTA KINABALU: The successful release of 23 Malaysian volunteers from the Global Sumud Flotilla has drawn widespread praise for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the government’s diplomatic efforts.

Sabah Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia president Mohd Zikri Zainudin said the Prime Minister worked tirelessly to ensure the volunteers’ release despite Malaysia having no diplomatic ties with Israel.

He stated that Malaysia maintains relations with countries that have diplomatic ties with Israel, such as Turkiye, Egypt and the United States.

“The diplomatic efforts of the Prime Minister and the government reflect Malaysia’s recognition as a nation with strong diplomatic capabilities and a peacemaker in times of crisis,“ he told Bernama.

Zikri highlighted that close Malaysia-Turkiye relations played a crucial role in facilitating the volunteers’ release.

“Our appreciation and thanks go to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his significant assistance in securing their freedom,“ he said.

He noted that the GSF volunteers represent Sumud Nusantara and carry the voices of Malaysians wanting humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza people facing starvation due to Israel’s blockade.

Bandar Sri Indah Phase 3 resident Tan Piang Ho said the government’s efforts reflected its concern and efficiency in handling international crises.

“Thank you, PMX, and to all Malaysians who continue to stand in solidarity,“ Tan said.

“The efforts of these 23 volunteers have brought hope to the people of Gaza who are enduring great hardship due to the ongoing conflict.”

Taman Kinabutan Ria resident Hamzah Sainudin said the Prime Minister’s consistent actions demonstrated his firm commitment to protecting the people.

“The MADANI government has not only managed domestic affairs effectively but has also played an active role in addressing global issues related to humanity and international diplomacy,“ he said.

He expressed appreciation for the courage and humanitarian spirit shown by Malaysian volunteers defending Palestinian people suffering under Israel’s prolonged atrocities.

The 23 Malaysian volunteers participating in the GSF mission were detained by Israel last Thursday after their vessel was intercepted in Mediterranean Sea waters.

They were taken to Ashdod port in Israel before being released through the Prime Minister’s efforts.

All volunteers departed from Ramon Airport, Israel, at 6.45 pm Malaysian time yesterday, arriving in Istanbul at 8.40 pm Malaysian time. – Bernama