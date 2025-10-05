Ahmad Zahid calls STAR, SAPP exit from GRS a political tactic

JOHOR BAHRU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described the decision by Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) to leave Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as an old political tactic ahead of the 17th Sabah state election.

He suggested the move may be a temporary strategy allowing both parties to contest under their own logos before potentially returning to cooperation after the polls.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and UMNO president, told reporters that his reading is that when SAPP and STAR leave GRS, it is a political tactic to contest under their respective party symbols and later they may regroup when forming the state government.

He reiterated that BN will maintain its political cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming Sabah polls.

Ahmad Zahid stated that as determined by UMNO and BN leadership, they are only aligning with Pakatan Harapan for the 17th Sabah election.

He expressed confidence that Sabah voters are mature enough to see through such moves.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that he does not think Sabah voters will fall for old political tactics like this and that they are savvy enough to reject such manoeuvres.

STAR and SAPP have officially decided to exit GRS and contest solo in the state election.

This move was formalised during the GRS Supreme Council meeting chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at Sri Gaya on Wednesday.– Bernama