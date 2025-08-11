PM Anwar proposes vertical school in KL Residensi Aman MADANI

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed building a vertical school in the Residensi Aman MADANI area.

The proposal follows discussions with developers and government agencies after the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in Bandar Sri Permaisuri.

Anwar highlighted the need for a new school due to limited capacity at the existing primary school.

He suggested the school could be built within the development or opposite the residence with a pedestrian bridge.

The school will be open to all residents and include facilities like a kindergarten, surau, clinic, and security centre.

Anwar emphasised that these amenities are designed for public comfort under the MADANI framework.

Earlier reports revealed Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s plans for vertical schools to tackle land scarcity.

The Education Ministry has finalised guidelines for vertical school development, prioritising safety and supervision.

The initiative aims to support the capital’s growing population with modern educational infrastructure. - Bernama