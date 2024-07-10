PM Anwar reiterates subsidy rationalisation not implemented to inflict pain on the people

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that the electricity tariff adjustment and the diesel subsidy rationalisation were not implemented to inflict pain or suffering on the rakyat (people).

The Prime Minister said that instead, billions of ringgit saved from the actions, were now being channelled back to the people in terms of other subsidies and cash transfer.

“That is what we’ve done and will continue to do, as we proceed boldly on the course of structural reforms,“ he said in his speech before launching the Khazanah Megatrend Forum 2024, here, today.

Also present were Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar added that the government is committed to governance, accountability and to social justice, that is, ensuring that the benefits of growth are distributed fairly and equitably, and that every Malaysian has the opportunity to prosper.

“Those tasked with implementing government policies must therefore adhere to the highest standards of responsibility, transparency and accountability.

“We will not compromise on our firm, decisive and proactive actions and campaigns against corruption and abuse of power,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Khazanah Chairman, emphasised that structural reforms must also mean the courage of conviction and the fortitude of commitment to take action against the crooks, the unscrupulous profiteers, and the nefarious power abusers without fear or favour.

“In this regard, rather than playing to the gallery of populist demand, responsible governance warrants that we must sometimes take the bull by the horns.

“Which is exactly what the government did last May when we decided to implement the diesel subsidy rationalisation plan,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, emphasised that unlike previous governments which were often stuck in inaction, the current administration had to summon firm political courage to make decisive moves even at the risk of facing unpopularity.

He said if the government had chosen to play safe and do nothing, knowing that the continued situation would only take Malaysia on the road to bankruptcy, then that would be dereliction of the moral duty of good and responsible governance.

“But did we take this action, including implementing electricity tariff adjustments, and floating prices of certain essentials in order to inflict pain and suffering on the rakyat? Certainly not.

“On the contrary, while the majority of the people would continue to enjoy the subsidies they deserve to have, the wealthy and the big industries must pay what they ought to,” he said.