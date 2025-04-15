PM Anwar shares emotional tribute to Tun Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminisced with fond memories about the times spent with fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who passed away yesterday.

He dedicated a nearly one-minute video clip on his social media accounts, featuring photographs of the both of them and set to the song ‘Pergi’ by Aizat Amdan, with the caption: “Pak Lah has left an indelible mark on the people and the country.

“Rest now, Pak Lah. Malaysia is indebted to you, a humble statesman, for your services.”

As of 10 pm, the post has received 43,700 likes and over 492,000 views on Instagram.

The post also received a comment from former minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also Tun Abdullah’s son-in-law, expressing his gratitude for the remembrance of the late statesman.

“Our whole family is deeply touched by the gracious words of Datuk Seri (Anwar) for Pak Lah.

“Appreciation also to Datuk Seri and the government for honouring Pak Lah with a special funeral ceremony and granting permission for his burial at the Heroes’ Mausoleum alongside other statesmen,” he said.

Tun Abdullah was laid to rest with full state funeral honours at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara (National Mosque) at about 2.30 pm today.

Tun Abdullah breathed his last at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm yesterday. He was 85.

The IJN said in a statement that the statesman was admitted to hospital on Sunday after experiencing breathing difficulties.