PM Anwar spents time watching ‘Sirih Bertepuk Pinang Menari’ a theatre performance

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight spent time watching the theatre performance of “Sirih Bertepat, Pinang Menari” being held over three days at the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Auditorium, here starting yesterday.

After watching the theatre performance, which is based on the masterpiece of National Literature Datuk Noordin Hassan, which aims to uphold national art, culture, language and literature for more than two hours, Anwar posed for a photo with the actors and crew.

Also present were Deputy Secretary-General (Management) of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, 10th National Literary Scholar Datuk Dr Anwar Ridhwan who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of DBP and Director General of the National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) Mohd Amran Mohd Haris.

The ‘Sirih Bertelap Pinang Menari’ Theatre directed by Dr Marlenny Deenerwan brought together 22 actors, including Datuk Ahmad Tarmimi Siregar, Jay Iswazir, Akmal Ahmad, Farhana Fahizam, Eliza Mustafa, Azman Hassan, Haf Dzi Sofi and Shasha Fairus.

The theatre performance tells the story of Sultan Idris Bistari who sailed abroad and handed over the power of the Indera Mahkota to his son Prince Zahiruddin Shah.

The performance of the masterpiece was organised by MOTAC through the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur JKKN and Pertubuhan Rumpun Seni Mekar Budaya (Mekar Budaya) in collaboration with DBP.

It is among efforts to develop and preserve theatre arts, preserve and empower Malay cultural heritage, provide a platform for arts practitioners to showcase their talents and encourage the staging of high-quality works.

