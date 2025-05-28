PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on auditors, accountants and regulators across ASEAN to reaffirm their commitment to good governance rooted in values and human dignity.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, stressed that technical excellence must be accompanied by moral clarity and independent oversight to build accountable institutions and societies.

He said the core of good governance is accountability.

“We talk about inclusivity, sustainability. But if you look at the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the premise is, of course, responsible and good governance. That represents the conscience of the majority of our people.

“Who wants to live in a country of excesses, endemic corruption and waste? That is why I strongly support ASEAN Audit Institutions to implement this vision,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the ASEAN Auditor Conference 2025 held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

In his speech, Anwar further stressed the importance of empowering audit institutions to operate independently and to follow the trail of accountability wherever it leads, in order to be prepared to face the challenges in this country and region.

“Now we stand beyond this, about upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability, and through this, strengthening anti-corruption frameworks, again, through the independence of auditors and regulators,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that he has never interfered with or altered any information contained in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) before it was submitted to the Cabinet or presented to Parliament for open and transparent debate.

“That is why I’ve mentioned this to my cabinet colleagues... even I do not determine what the results or priorities should be. They briefed me of course, recently, about two weeks ago about the report. But the briefing was not for me to interfere with or change it,” he said.

“That is what we mean by good governance and transparency. This, ultimately, will strengthen governments and integrity and will be reflected in sustained improvements, again, in the corruption perception index,” he said.

Anwar said that beyond positioning ASEAN as a strong economic bloc, it must also stand as a symbol of peace and a region that upholds the highest standards of good governance and accountability.

In line with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and the appointment of Malaysia’s Auditor-General as Chair of the ASEAN Audit Committee, the National Audit Department (NADM) is hosting the inaugural ASEAN Auditor Conference 2025 from yesterday until today under the theme ‘Inclusive and Sustainable Auditing for a Progressive ASEAN’.

The conference convenes more than 2,000 participants from public and private sectors, including regional and international delegates and several Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions from ASEAN and beyond, such as Brunei, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives and Yemen.