IN a surprising twist, Perak has emerged as the most English-proficient state in Malaysia, according to the EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI) 2024.

Perak’s score of 585 leads the national rankings, surpassing traditionally strong contenders like Penang and Selangor.

The EF EPI is a globally recognised benchmark assessing English skills among adults in over 100 countries. Perak’s top ranking marks a major milestone for the state, often known more for its relaxed charm and the soft-spoken Ipoh dialect than linguistic dominance.

Kedah came in a close second at 584, edging past Penang’s 583. Kedah’s performance also surprised many, tying closely with Penang.

Other states in the top tier include Pahang and Sarawak (both scoring 580), followed by Selangor with 575. Despite being Malaysia’s economic powerhouse, Selangor only placed fifth.

Among Malaysian cities, Shah Alam led with an impressive score of 598. Kota Bharu followed with 585, while Kuala Lumpur, often assumed to be the top English-speaking city, came in third at 584. Kuantan also outperformed expectations with a score of 582, beating Johor Bahru (558) and Klang (557).

On the global scale, Malaysia ranked 26th overall and third in Asia, just behind Singapore and the Philippines—both countries known for their English fluency.

The national average score of 566 far exceeds the global average of 477.