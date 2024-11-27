KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to unveil an affordable housing project next month, backed by an RM13 billion investment, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said.

Nga described the investment as the largest in the nation’s history for such a project, reinforcing the Unity Government’s dedication to ensuring homeownership for all citizens, including civil servants.

“This substantial investment demonstrates our commitment to making housing accessible for all, especially civil servants who will be given the opportunity to own affordable homes,” Nga told a press conference after a visit to the Siti Khadijah Market Upgrade Project here today,

He said the details on the project will be disclosed by Anwar.

Yesterday, the media reported that 688,663 out of 1.3 million civil servants still do not own homes, with the majority being from the implementation group.