PM Anwar to meet US Secretary of State Rubio in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed he will meet United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday.

The discussion will take place during Rubio’s visit to Malaysia for the ASEAN-United States Post-Ministerial Conference and related meetings.

Anwar briefly stated, “I am meeting him tomorrow,” when asked about the upcoming engagement. The US diplomat’s visit marks his first trip to Asia since assuming office earlier this year.

Rubio is scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday and will pay a courtesy call on Anwar. Reports suggest the talks will focus on strengthening US-Malaysia relations and reaffirming Washington’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The meetings coincide with the 58th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and related forums, hosted at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Senior Malaysian officials are also expected to engage with Rubio during his stay. - Bernama