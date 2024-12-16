PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed Malaysia’s strong bilateral ties with Thailand, emphasising the shared commitment to peace, economic cooperation and regional development.

In a joint press conference with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra today, Anwar extended a warm welcome, addressing her as a “family friend” and highlighting her strong connection to Malaysia.

He commended her leadership, acknowledging the impressive milestones she had achieved in just four months in office.

“Prime Minister Paetongtarn is a great family friend, and we are delighted to welcome her to her second home here in Malaysia,“ Anwar said.

Paetongtarn is on her two-day maiden official visit to Malaysia, at Anwar’s invitation.

Before the press conference, the two leaders attended the 7th Malaysia-Thailand Annual Consultation (AC), where they reviewed the excellent progress in bilateral relations and cooperation since the last AC in 2016.

The AC focused on strengthening key areas of collaboration, including infrastructure, trade and security, ensuring the timely completion of all committed projects. These include the road alignment project linking ICQS Bukit Kayu Hitam and CIQ Sadao and the construction of the second bridge linking Rantau Panjang and Sungai Golok, Narathiwat.

On regional peace, Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s support for dialogue and comprehensive peace initiatives in southern Thailand, emphasising the importance of development to ensure stability.

“Peace and development must go hand-in-hand for the benefit of South Thailand and North Malaya,“ he stressed.

Both leaders also addressed the pressing challenges of water management and flood mitigation along Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Golok, agreeing to bolster efforts to address these issues.

They also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to resolving South China Sea issues peacefully and constructively, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.

Economic cooperation remains a cornerstone of Malaysia-Thailand relations, with both countries targeting US$30 billion in trade by 2027. Anwar said the target may seem ambitious but he expressed confidence in the vast economic potential of both nations.

At the ASEAN level, Anwar expressed gratitude for Thailand’s support of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and their shared stance on Myanmar, advocating for the full implementation of the 5PC to secure a peaceful and durable solution.

He also highlighted the need for Timor-Leste’s full membership in ASEAN and is committed to working closely with Thailand to advance this cause.

In a forward-thinking move, Anwar proposed the establishment of an informal advisory group for the ASEAN Chair, comprising former regional leaders, including former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, to offer their expertise on ASEAN issues.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn, in her statement, expressed gratitude for Malaysia’s warm hospitality and reaffirmed the importance of Thai-Malaysian friendship.

“The main purpose of my visit is to reaffirm the importance of Thai-Malaysian friendship and our commitment to expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism and border connectivity,“ she said.

She also emphasised the potential for joint efforts in the rubber and halal industries, highlighting the recently signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on rubber and cultural cooperation as a step forward in strengthening economic and people-to-people ties.

The Thai Prime Minister extended an invitation for Anwar to visit Thailand, saying, “I would like to invite Your Excellency for an official visit to Thailand, and perhaps even a non-official visit after that.”

Earlier, both prime ministers witnessed the signing of two MoUs to enhance cooperation in Culture, Arts and Heritage, and the Rubber Industry & Economic Cooperation.