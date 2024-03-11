PM Anwar to undertake 4-day working visit to China from Nov 4

SHANGHAI: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a working visit to China from Nov 4 to Nov 7, 2024, at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, to attend the 7th China International Import Expo (7th CIIE) in Shanghai.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement Sunday (Nov 3) said this year Malaysia has been honoured as the Country of Honour at the 7th CIIE.

Anwar will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong.

In Shanghai, the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said the prime minister is scheduled to meet Premier Li Qiang to deliberate on bilateral matters following their meeting in Putrajaya on June 19, 2024.

“They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and interest,” Wisma Putra said in the statement.

The CIIE is an initiative by the Government of China to provide a platform for countries involved in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to promote and export products and services to the country.

During the opening ceremony of the 7th CIIE in Shanghai, Wisma Putra said Anwar will deliver a speech and officiate the Malaysia Pavilion and the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) Pavilion.

The prime minister will also participate in various one-on-one business meetings and hold a roundtable session with captains of industry from China, it added.

According to Wisma Putra, Anwar will also visit Beijing for two days from Nov 6, where he is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Xi Jinping.

He will also deliver a talk entitled “Bridging Futures: Strengthening Malaysia-China Relations and ASEAN Centrality in a Shifting Global Order” at Peking University, and visit the Huawei Executive Briefing Centre.

“This visit will enhance the strong bilateral ties as Malaysia and China celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year,” said the ministry.

For 15 consecutive years since 2009, China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner globally.

In 2023, total trade with China was valued at RM450.84 billion (US$98.80 billion), contributing 17.1 per cent of Malaysia’s global trade.

As of September 2024, the recorded total trade was RM355.15 billion (US$76.72 billion).

In the first half of 2024, a total of 15 manufacturing projects were implemented with investment totalling RM1.2 billion (US$252.5 million).