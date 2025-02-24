HANOI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a working visit to Vietnam where he will also deliver a keynote address at the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum on Wednesday.

Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Datuk Tan Yang Thai said that as ASEAN Chairman this year, the Prime Minister’s keynote address will, among other things, emphasise efforts to strengthen the regional grouping in dealing with several important issues at the moment.

“The Prime Minister’s keynote address will generally emphasise efforts to strengthen ASEAN in the face of great power pressure, strengthen ASEAN’s digital economy agenda, drive green initiatives and prioritise sustainable development to secure the future of ASEAN member states,” he told Malaysian media here today.

Tan said that as ASEAN Chairman, it is important for Malaysia to promote and defend the country’s objectives and priorities and for its stance and opinions to be highlighted in discussions on the future of regional grouping.

According to Tan, apart from the keynote address, Anwar is also scheduled to participate in panel discussions with his counterparts Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam and Christopher Luxon of New Zealand, as well as with Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, at the forum.

Anwar is expected to arrive at Noi Bai International Airport here tomorrow night on a special plane to begin his working visit to Vietnam. This will be his second visit to Vietnam after assuming office in 2022.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, Kuala Kangsar Member of Parliament Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and Sri Gading Member of Parliament Aminolhuda Hassan.

During the visit, Anwar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on key Vietnamese leaders and hold bilateral meetings with several leaders of ASEAN member states participating in the forum.

Tan said Anwar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

According to the ambassador, the meeting with To Lam is a follow-up to the historic meeting between the two leaders in Malaysia in November last year, during which Malaysia and Vietnam relations were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the highest level in Vietnam’s diplomatic hierarchy.

“This time around, the two leaders are expected to discuss the development and progress of Malaysia-Vietnam relations with a focus on strengthening and enhancing cooperation in key sectors of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence, halal industry, connectivity and tourism.

“Various regional and global issues of interest will also be discussed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tan said the ASEAN Future Forum is important to maintain Malaysia’s visibility as ASEAN Chairman as it also provides the opportunity for the Prime Minister to set the narrative and priority issues for Malaysia, ahead of the ASEAN Summit.

“This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Vietnam in ASEAN. The Prime Minister’s participation in the event organised by Vietnam not only strengthens bilateral relations between the two countries but as the ASEAN Chair this year, underlines the closeness and unity between ASEAN member states,” he added.