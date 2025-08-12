PM Anwar unveils five pillars for Malaysia’s AI Nation Framework

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has introduced five foundational pillars for Malaysia’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Nation Framework.

The framework aims to ensure AI benefits all Malaysians through forward-looking policies and strategic investments.

Anwar highlighted the importance of an agile workforce and secure digital infrastructure as core components of the plan.

He emphasised the need for digital trust and public-private partnerships to foster a thriving AI ecosystem.

The prime minister stated that these pillars will support the MADANI Economy by making AI inclusive and purpose-driven.

“This is more than a roadmap; it is a movement,“ Anwar said during his keynote at the ASEAN AI Malaysia Summit 2025 launch.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Digital, supported by the National AI Office, will spearhead the initiative.

Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s ambition to become an AI nation under the 13th Malaysia Plan for sustainable growth.

“AI will not be a tool for the few; it will be a force for all,“ he added, stressing nationwide accessibility.

The prime minister also highlighted ASEAN’s potential to shape ethical and inclusive AI development.

He called for bold regional action to bridge development gaps and empower communities through AI.

“Our vision is to lead in some areas while upholding equity and justice,“ Anwar explained.

Malaysia has taken significant steps in digitalisation, including establishing a dedicated Digital Ministry.

Anwar expressed confidence in the country’s progress towards becoming a regional AI leader. – Bernama