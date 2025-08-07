PM Anwar urges early completion of Olympic House in Bukit Jalil

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for the Olympic House project to be completed earlier than its planned 2028 deadline.

The new Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) headquarters is being developed by Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) at Kuala Lumpur Sports City in Bukit Jalil.

Anwar expressed enthusiasm for the project during its groundbreaking ceremony, praising OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria for his leadership.

“This project signifies progress, as housing over 50 organisations under one roof will foster interaction, idea-sharing, and constructive criticism to elevate sports performance,” he said.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh also attended the event.

Anwar linked the Olympic House to the Malaysia MADANI vision, emphasising its role in empowering the public, particularly young athletes.

“We must ensure sports involvement extends beyond a small elite group to include the broader community,” he added.

The 140,973-square-foot facility will unite 58 national sports associations to improve collaboration and governance.

It will feature modern amenities such as an auditorium, resource centre, gymnasium, museum, gallery, café, and surau.

Sustainable elements include solar-powered signage, smart lighting, rainwater harvesting, and energy-efficient fixtures.

The 5.38-acre site will replace the ageing Wisma OCM, built in 1991 near Stadium Merdeka.

Anwar assured continued government support for OCM, provided governance improvements prioritise athletes over council members.

He highlighted discussions with Hannah Yeoh to enhance sports schools and athlete development programmes. - Bernama