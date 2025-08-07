Strengthening long-term healthcare plan for seniors

PETALING JAYA: As Malaysia braces for a rapidly ageing population, the government is finalising the National Ageing Blueprint 2025–2045 to strengthen long-term care planning, enhance the well-being of senior citizens, and boost inter-agency coordination over the next two decades.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the blueprint, which is in the drafting stage, will serve as a comprehensive guide in addressing the challenges of an ageing society.

“One of the ministry’s main focuses is developing an efficient and sustainable long-term care service ecosystem. Following a series of consultations and studies, including a Development Lab involving multiple stakeholders, the Strategic Framework and Action Plan for Care is now in its final development stage.

“The ministry also plans to launch the National Senior Citizens Action Plan 2026–2030, covering areas such as safety and protection, lifelong learning and intergenerational engagement,” she said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Nancy said the blueprint takes a holistic and cross-ministerial approach involving various ministries and agencies to comprehensively prepare the nation for demographic shifts.

She said it calls for proactive reforms, including a shift in the healthcare system, from a disease treatment model to one that prioritises lifelong well-being, as well as new financing models for care provision.

“Additionally, reforms in social protection systems, including insurance, are also to be examined, along with other policy matters that have macroeconomic implications such as the retirement age.

“Therefore, this agenda cannot be placed solely on the shoulders of the government or a single ministry. It requires a whole-of-government approach to effectively address the issue.”

Nancy said while it is undeniable that the demand for care services is high, the affordability of such services is not only a challenge in Malaysia but a global concern as well.

“We have conducted studies and benchmarking exercises with other countries, and the ministry will continue to collaborate with other ministries and agencies to find sustainable solutions,” she said.

Nancy added that there is no official data collection for either formal or informal carers in Malaysia.

However, the ministry has recorded 6,744 individuals who have obtained the Malaysian Skills Certificate in the field of care and community services.

In addition, 43,869 individuals have professional qualifications in childcare, indicating a pool of trained personnel with the necessary skills and credentials to provide formal care services.

“Meanwhile, the official data available from the ministry that provides insight into the number of informal carers is the monthly aid recipient data from the Social Welfare Department.

“For eligible individuals, the government provides monthly welfare assistance through the department to ease the burden of those providing care to bedridden or infirm family members via the Assistance for Bedridden Chronic Patients scheme.

“As of April, the government has disbursed a total of RM59.6 million to 31,138 recipients of this aid,” she said.

In response to Salamiah Mohd Nor (PN–Temerloh) on efforts to address abuse and neglect by family members, Nancy said the ministry adopts a comprehensive approach to address such cases.

“In addition to providing counselling services, we also offer protection and work with NGOs to support victims of abuse.

“For bedridden individuals, the Home Welfare Services programme provides house visits and assistance,” she said.

However, Nancy stressed that the main challenge lies in detecting abuse that happens behind closed doors.

“We urge the public to come forward if they suspect such incidents. Reports can be made via our helpline Talian Kasih at 15999,” she added.