Year six pupil found drowned in quarry

BALING: A Year Six pupil from a school near here was found drowned after falling into a sand quarry while fishing with two friends in Taman Mesra Ria, Kupang, near here, today.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil, said the victim, Muhammad Farish Syazwi Mohamad Sukri, 12, was believed to have slipped while fishing in the area and fell into the quarry.

“The fire department received a call about the incident at 4.30 pm and deployed a team of six officers and personnel to the location.

“The team immediately began searching for the victim using surface search techniques in the water at the scene,” he told Bernama today.

He added that after two hours of search and rescue (SAR) efforts with the Royal Malaysia Police and members of the public, the boy was found about three kilometres from where he was believed to have fallen.

“The victim was discovered at 6.25 pm by his uncle, who was also part of the SAR operation,” he said.

Zulkhairi said the boy was confirmed dead by Health Ministry personnel, and the body was handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama