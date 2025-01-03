KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysian Muslims to deepen their acts of worship and enhance their piety in embracing the blessings of Ramadan.

Anwar described Ramadan as madrasah tarbiah ruhiyah (a spiritual training ground that educates, tests, and purifies individuals, shaping the inner strength of the ummah (the faithful)), especially in a world facing the challenges of materialism and spiritual emptiness.

“The light of Ramadan shines as a beacon that illuminates the heart and mind. The spiritual journey during this holy month is, among other things, a means to understand the true meaning of faith, piety, and hope.

“As the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, ‘Whoever observes Ramadan with faith and hope for reward will have all their past sins forgiven,’” he said in a post on his social media.

Anwar also highlighted Ramadan’s role in elevating social and humanitarian values, urging the public to be more compassionate towards the less fortunate and those facing hardships around the world.

The Prime Minister emphasised that fasting is not merely about abstaining from food and drink but also about subduing arrogance, rejecting oppression and injustice, and restraining greed.

“It is an exercise in submission—not only to the commandments of Allah SWT but also to the reality that we are weak creations and that only He is the Almighty,” he said.

In light of this, Anwar encouraged Muslims to cleanse their hearts of hatred, uphold justice, and cultivate kindness towards others.

“Let us avoid wastefulness and strive to return to Allah SWT, seeking His forgiveness in every prostration so that we may all attain His blessings,” he added