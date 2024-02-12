KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the private sector to join in providing assistance to alleviate the burden on flood victims, whether through funding or deploying aid machinery to affected areas.

He noted that government-linked investment companies (GLICs) under Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Petronas, and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) have mobilised their subsidiaries, while local banks have taken proactive measures to support recovery efforts.

“In the current situation, it is good not only to contribute funds but also to deploy machinery. Let private companies from Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, and Penang also get involved on the ground,“ he said at the monthly gathering with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department for December 2024 here today.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, along with Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, were also in attendance.

Anwar emphasised that the government has ensured the full deployment of aid machinery, involving the civil service, relevant agencies, and community support, to assure immediate assistance reaches those in need.

Floods have plagued the country since last week, with Kelantan being the worst-hit state, reporting 85,778 flood victims from 26,781 families currently housed in 251 temporary relief centres (PPS) as of today.

Other affected states include Terengganu, Perak, Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, and Melaka, with a total of 138,052 flood victims recorded across the nine states.