PM Anwar urges strong federal-Sabah ties after state election

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for continued and strengthened cooperation between the federal government and the Sabah government, particularly after the upcoming state election.

He said strong federal–state relations are essential for the MADANI Government to accelerate the state’s development agenda, especially in critical sectors such as road infrastructure, schools, and healthcare facilities, all for the benefit of the people.

“The relationship between the federal and state governments must remain strong so that more development projects can be carried out for the people’s benefit. When entrusted with power, we must do our best for the country and its people.

“My dream is to see the people united and to ensure that every child, whether in Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, or places like Keningau, Kota Marudu, or Inanam in Sabah, feels they have a future and hope in Malaysia,” he said.

Anwar, who is also PKR President, made the remarks during a Keadilan Gathering in conjunction with 27 Years of Reformasi at Dewan Pisompuruan in Kampung Kobuni, Inanam, today.

Present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Communications Minister cum PKR Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and Sabah PKR State Leadership Council chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

In his speech, Anwar also reaffirmed his commitment to addressing Sabah’s needs, not only in terms of development and welfare but also in fulfilling the rights enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said many aspects of MA63 have been fulfilled or are under discussion following the MADANI Government’s ascent to power, including the addition of parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak.

“During a recent meeting (of the MA63 Implementation Council) in Kuching, Sarawak, I approved increasing the number of parliamentary seats for both states. This matter has been discussed for decades, but is now being realised under my administration,” he said.

As Finance Minister, Anwar also hinted at good news for Sabah in the upcoming 2026 Budget, set to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 10.

“Though I am from Penang, Sabah will receive the highest allocation to complete ongoing development projects involving water supply, electricity, and roads,” he said.

Looking ahead to the state election, Anwar expressed confidence that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will play a decisive role in forming the state government, despite contesting a relatively small number of seats.

As for coalition strategies, Anwar affirmed that PH remains committed to political cooperation with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the state election. - Bernama