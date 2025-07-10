PM Anwar urges US to stop Gaza atrocities in meeting with Rubio

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for an immediate halt to the atrocities and massacres in Gaza during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The discussion took place during Rubio’s courtesy visit to Parliament, lasting 40 minutes and covering multiple issues.

Anwar shared that Rubio appeared optimistic about a potential ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“He seemed confident that there would be a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Palestine, particularly Gaza,“ Anwar told reporters after the meeting.

The Prime Minister also stressed the broader regional impact of the conflict, stating, “We here are also affected when there is invasion and disruption.”

Rubio’s visit to Malaysia marks his first trip to Asia as Secretary of State since his appointment earlier this year.

He is representing the US at the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related sessions, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from July 8 to 11.

Beyond the Gaza crisis, Anwar and Rubio discussed ASEAN matters, with the US reaffirming its commitment to strengthening ties with Malaysia and the broader ASEAN bloc.

“The United States still regards its relationship with Malaysia as important and wants to maintain, even strengthen, cooperation with ASEAN and member countries,“ Anwar said. – Bernama