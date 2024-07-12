PM Anwar visits CG Global Profastex Manufacturing plant

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continued his working visit to Penang with a tour of the CG Global Profastex Manufacturing Sdn Bhd plant at the Perai Industrial Park here today.

Anwar, who arrived at 11.40 am, was welcomed by the company’s managing director Siti Padillah Abdul Wahab and spent about 30 minutes at the facility.

Also present were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and other state government leaders.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, and his delegation were briefed on the plant’s operation. The company, a Bumiputera women-owned small and medium enterprise (SME), is the only electronic manufacturing facility in Seberang Perai Tengah.

Established in 2016, the company employs 70 local workers and offers opportunities for graduates to gain experience in electronics.

It also collaborates with educational institutions to provide training and industrial visits and has trained nearly 300 students in electronic manufacturing to date.

Equipped with advanced facilities and expertise, the company provides manufacturing services, including producing Printed Circuit Board Assemblies and complete Box Build Assemblies.

Ninety-five per cent of the company’s output is exported to international markets, including the United States, Australia, France, the United Kingdom, and China, catering to industries such as electrical and electronics.