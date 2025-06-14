PM Anwar vows to continue action against corrupt leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed his commitment to acting against corrupt leaders, even if such efforts may not prove to be popular.

“When we have taken action against those corrupt leaders, past or present leaders, businessmen, corporate leaders, who have squandered billions of ringgit, I have not seen that sort of anger and support that we should have.

“But it doesn’t matter. I do my job regardless of whether I have the general support or not. That is my duty and I will perform to the utmost of my ability to ensure that we get rid of corruption, which has been an endemic in this country,“ he said when officiating at the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 highlight celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today.

Present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Also in attendance were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who also serves as project director of HAWANA 2025, and the top management of other local media organisations.

The prestigious event brought together about 1,000 media practitioners from Malaysia and abroad.

Elaborating further, Anwar said he is not interested in imprisoning certain individuals but is more concerned about recovering the country’s misappropriated funds so they can be returned for the benefit of the people.

Anwar said he found it strange that the country had “allowed” embezzlement involving tens of billions to be carried out by several political and corporate figures, only for it to be forgotten.

“Where is the lesson in that? What is the meaning of power? I have no interest in jailing people. I’m interested in recovering the money so it can be returned to the people. That is my focus. And I want to put an end to this culture (of abuse of power and corruption).

“I’m well aware of it. They are looking for petty issues to distract from the core problems and divert people’s attention. But believe me, this country will only be safe if we resolve the root issues, namely the management of public finances. Only then can we talk about additional allocations,” he said.

HAWANA was introduced in 2018 as a recognition of journalists’ contributions to national development, with May 29 chosen to mark the first publication of the Utusan Melayu newspaper in 1939.