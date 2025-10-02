PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed that efforts to ensure the people’s welfare, such as eradicating hardcore poverty and flood mitigation projects, be expedited.

He said that he has requested the Treasury to provide flexibility to fast-track these efforts through immediate allocations, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, as well as faster pre-queue processes.

Anwar said that this primarily concerns projects that involve tender processes, which often take too long.

“Why do we emphasise the issue of tenders? Because I see that if we use negotiations instead, there is a lot of room for errors and leakage. Therefore, it is better to use a tender process.

“However, tenders, when following the usual process, can take too long. Yet, those affected by the floods cannot afford to wait,“ he said at a meeting with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.