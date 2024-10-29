PM Anwar wants KUSKOP to increase programmes related to Indian community

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) to coordinate and increase programmes related to the Indian community.

He said that for this purpose, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan has been tasked with overseeing the efforts to ensure that the RM130 million allocation under Budget 2025 for the community meets its objectives, among other things.

Anwar said this was decided during his meeting with the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) and several MPs representing Indians in the country to discuss ideas to empower the community further.

“I reiterate the government’s stance to intensify initiatives aimed at empowering the Indian community in the country, particularly through MITRA, including the allocations I announced in Budget 2025 to implement various programmes, which also involves financing for Indian community businesses,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar expressed hope that with the government’s commitment and the support of all parties, particularly from community leaders, this effort will further strengthen MITRA and achieve its objective of elevating the Indian community.