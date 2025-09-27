PM Anwar wants military housing project in Sandakan expedited

SANDAKAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for the military housing project with an allocation of RM190 million in Batu 10 here to be expedited.

He said land issues related to the project would be addressed in cooperation with the state government, which has jurisdiction over land administration.

“I want a progress report within two weeks, possibly at the next Cabinet meeting, with the Armed Forces Chief providing the update. I want to see the project move faster,” he said.

Anwar said this at the ‘Sarapan Mesra Wira Samudera’ event held at Dewan Azim, Taman Samudera today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar and Deputy Navy Chief Vice Admiral Datuk Shamsuddin Ludin.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the government has approved the construction of a new jetty at the Naval Region 2 Headquarters, valued at RM122 million, this year.

He said both projects reflect the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nizam expressed appreciation to the Prime Minister for taking the time to meet MAF personnel and to personally observe the implementation of the approved projects.

Regarding the military quarters project, which involves 225 units, he said that it is in the final stage of tendering and is scheduled for completion in 2030.

“We will ensure there are no delays, as housing is one of the key aspects of welfare being prioritised at present,” he said.

He also thanked the MADANI government for making security forces personnel among the first to benefit from the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) initiative, which sees the price of RON95 petrol reduced to RM1.99 per litre, from RM2.05 per litre. - Bernama