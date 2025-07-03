PM Anwar warns politicians against exploiting religion

BANGI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today warned politicians against weaponising religion for personal gain.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said such practices, if not stopped, could lead to racial division.

“If we continue, it will ignite and destroy the people. But the government’s stance is firm—there is no place for insults against humanity and religion, especially in our country.

“So I want to make this clear—do not use religion as a political weapon,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Teras Jernang here, today.

Anwar said that any party wishing to express their views should do so through proper channels in accordance with existing rules and laws.

“This is the holy month of Ramadan, on a blessed Friday. Those who violate (the rules) must adhere to legal consequences,” he said, urging all Muslims to respect the sanctity of Ramadan.

He stressed that strict action would be taken against anyone who insulted religion, as such acts could disrupt unity and harmony in Malaysia’s multiracial and multi-religious society.

“Islam is the religion of the Federation, and we uphold its dignity, but at the same time, we also safeguard harmony,” he said.

The warning comes amid the circulation of provocative statements, insults, and mockery of religion on social media, involving various segments of society, including politicians.

In the Prime Minister’s Office Daily Briefing yesterday, Anwar had already reminded all parties not to exploit racial sentiments or incite hatred.

Yesterday, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang also reminded Malaysians spreading provocative and insulting statements about other religions to consider the harmful impact of their actions on societal harmony.