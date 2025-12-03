Penang Customs raids remote warehouse storing contraband liquor

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) raided a warehouse in a remote area of Bukit Mertajam on Jan 9, which was being used to store contraband liquor.

State Customs director Rohaizad Ali said that the raid, conducted at around 4 pm, led to the discovery of 3,665 bottles and 13,836 cans of various liquor brands with unpaid taxes. The seized goods are estimated to be worth RM103,667.90, with taxes amounting to RM267,854.65.

“Initial investigations revealed that the premises were used to store liquor with unpaid taxes before distribution to the local market.

“Liquor is a restricted import, requiring an import licence under Item 3, Part II of the Third Schedule of the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023,” he said at a press conference at the Bagan Jermal Enforcement Store today.

In a separate case, Rohaizad said that the Customs Department also seized 555,600 sticks of contraband cigarettes of various brands.

He said that the seizure followed a raid on premises in Nibong Tebal by a team of Customs officers from the Operations Unit, Penang Enforcement Division, at 4.30 pm on Jan 25.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi involves storing undeclared cigarettes in abandoned premises and rural areas to evade detection by the authorities,” he said.

He said that the seized cigarettes, including taxes, are valued at RM550,629. Both cases are being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and the Excise Act 1976.