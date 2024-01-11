PM calls for stronger action against bullying in educational institutions

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) and the Education Ministry (MOE) to take a stronger stance against gangsterism, bullying and thuggish behaviour in educational institutions under their jurisdictions.

Emphasising this matter, Anwar said the issue needs to be taken more seriously, as there is no value in leadership and capability without pure values, manners and ethics.

“Thuggish behaviour, bullying and gangsterism occurring in the education system -- whether in Chinese schools, Tamil schools, tahfiz schools or religious schools -- is madness because we are discussing knowledge, yet there is a lack of morals and values.

“This is a challenge in our education programme. Values and morals must be prioritised. Our weakness is that we take a passive stance, being tolerant toward bullying, but this cannot happen if the culture rejects it,” he said during the “Temu Anwar” programme at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) here today.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and UPNM vice-chancellor Lt Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad.

Citing an example, the Prime Minister said world leaders considered corrupt are not necessarily lacking in education or skills, but rather in moral integrity and values.

“This is what I mean by systemic issues across all fields, including the military -- how weapons are purchased, the tendering process, negotiations and commissions -- all of these are related to ethics and values,“ he said.

He noted that no country can underestimate the need for adequate military preparedness, which involves not only training, resilience, capabilities, intelligence, strategic thinking and equipment but also discipline and values.

“That’s why discipline in other universities is important, but it is of paramount importance at this university (UPNM),“ he said.

The Prime Minister also advised UPNM students, whom he described as national assets, to continue being a source of hope for the leadership, the people and the country in ensuring national defence and security by equipping themselves with knowledge.

“Do not take this trust lightly. Few people have such responsibility, so gain as much knowledge as possible and train yourself with resilience and good character to carry out this great duty,“ he said.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman said yesterday that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will not compromise with any parties involved in a recent bullying case at UPNM.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, MAF said it is investigating the case, where a senior allegedly pressed a hot iron to a cadet officer’s chest, leaving burn marks, as circulated on social media.

When asked to comment on the matter, Anwar said the case is being investigated by the police, but he generally hopes that headmasters, college principals and vice-chancellors will take responsibility for putting an end to bullying in their institutions.

“There are too many complaints, and they only surface by chance when exposed on social media. This must be stopped; pity the children,“ he said.